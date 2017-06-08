FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland teenager makes history in Tasmania

A former Loughgall Youth player has made history in Tasmania as the youngest to compete in a senior league fixture.

James Hall’s record-breaking appearance arrived as a second-half substitute for Kingborough Lions United in the Tasmanian National Premier League.

The teenager has been a regular on the club’s under 18s’ teamsheet and is now expected to build on his senior minutes over the course of the campaign.

At 15 years and one month he set a record for football at that standard in the Tasmania region - with the NPL operating a level below the A League.

The bright prospect also attends sessions organised by the Football Federation Tasmania and could travel with the under 16s to Canberra later this year to compete at the National Training Centre Challenge against teams from within the various Australian states.

The challenge format is designed to select the leading players from that level to form Australia under 17s’ World Cup team.

Hall and his family moved from Northern Ireland in 2013 due to work commitments.

His time on the books at Loughgall Youth included a National League Section A runners-up medal with the club and NI Cup final appearance.