Glenavon lodge Elebert appeal after “unanimous” call by directors

Glenavon officials have confirmed the “unanimous” decision to appeal an Irish Football Association disciplinary committee charge imposed over David Elebert’s eligibility on Boxing Day.

Elebert played in the thrilling 2-2 derby draw with Portadown at Boxing Day despite his position on the IFA suspension list for a one-match ban from Monday, December 19.

The IFA disciplinary committee ruled Elebert should have served a ban in that festive game and subsequently awarded the Ports a 3-0 win plus handed Glenavon a £350 fine.

A statement on the Glenavon website confirmed the decision to lodge an appeal following last night’s (Thursday’s) meeting of the Board of Directors.

“At tonight’s (Thursday) Board meeting the Glenavon Board of Directors discussed the recent decision of the IFA Disciplinary Committee to charge the club with a breach of Article 22.1 of the IFA Disciplinary Code in respect of the recent league fixture against Portadown FC,” it stated. “It was unanimously agreed that the club would proceed with an appeal against this decision.”

It is understood Glenavon’s initial defence was based around claims of communication ahead of the match between the club and IFA in which Elebert was given the green light to play.

Sources have confirmed Mourneview Park representatives felt Elebert’s suspension related to the second-string Premiership Development League side given a fifth caution arrived in that competition against Dungannon Swifts.