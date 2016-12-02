Hamilton’s push for a switch to Friday play

Gary Hamilton has called for a greater number of Irish League games to take place on Friday nights.

Hamilton’s Glenavon face Dungannon Swifts tonight under the Mourneview Park floodlights for a Mid-Ulster derby date in the Danske Bank Premiership.

“I know some clubs like Linfield or Glentoran may not feel they would benefit from a switch but, from a personal viewpoint, I would love all our home games to take place on a Friday night,” said Hamilton. “I’ve always been a fan of it and certainly for clubs that do not bring a massive away support anyway, I just think there is real potential to get more fans through the home turnstiles.

“I would love the Irish League to do it across the board for a trial season as a test to see if attendances improve, as we have certainly noticed a difference in the past.

“If it was a league-wide move then clubs would adjust training schedules and everyone would have the same preparation time after work on a Friday, so no-one would suffer a disadvantage in that way.”

Rodney McAree’s Swifts make the short trip to Lurgan aiming to build on the positives from the previous performance against Crusaders.

“There was more fight in us, we showed a greater attitude and a greater desire to get something,” said McAree after the Crues’ 1-0 win off the back of Dungannon previously conceding four goals to Linfield. “We have to try and pick the positives and try and move on.

“We’ve a very tough game at and have to be ready.”