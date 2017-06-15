I don't care about backlash following Rangers move, says Ryan Jack

New Rangers signing Ryan Jack expected a backlash following his move from Aberdeen due to the "hatred" between the fans of the two clubs.

The 25-year-old midfielder chose to leave the Pittodrie club at the end of his contract and signed a three-year deal to become Gers manager Pedro Caixinha's second signing of the summer.

The ex-Dons skipper came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen and a section of the Red Army were unhappy that he had departed for their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals.

Speaking at Rangers' training ground in a press conference to publicise the 40,600-plus season books sold for Ibrox for next season, Jack was asked if he had thought how his move to the Glasgow club would be perceived in the north east.

"I knew there would be a backlash and I knew that there is that hatred maybe, if you say, between Aberdeen and Rangers," he said.

"But that never affected me one bit in my decision and what I wanted to do with my career.

"When I spoke to the manager here, straight away I thought this is the right place to come and try to progress my career.

"It (the reaction in Aberdeen) doesn't really interest me to be honest.

"It is more my family and friends and people who mean something to me that I am going to listen to and take advice from.

"I have obviously got some friends in Glasgow and I have my new team-mates and the manager has been very supportive of me, moving away from home and coming down here.

"I am not interested in what anyone says apart from my new team-mates, my family and friends and the manager."

Jack will look out for the trip to Pittodrie when the fixtures are announced and insists the prospect fills him with excitement rather than dread.

The former Scotland under-21 player, in his first week's pre-season training with Rangers, said: "I look forward to going back to the club that I was at since I was eight years old and the club that got me where I am today.

"It will probably be one of the first ones I look out for when the fixtures do come out, but there is no fear or dread, it is just going to be excitement."