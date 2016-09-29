Search

INTERNATIONAL: Magennis will only get better says Northern Ireland boss

Josh Magennis has been in sterling form so far this season after a summer move to Charlton Athletic. Pic: Presseye

Josh Magennis has been in sterling form so far this season after a summer move to Charlton Athletic. Pic: Presseye

0
Have your say

For Michael O’Neill, the next few years can only bring the rise and rise of Josh Magennis.

Component:1.7605827.1475177593, , ,$mergedBody