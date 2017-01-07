IRISH CUP: Crusaders see off Ards to set up PSNI clash

CRUSADERS 2 ARDS 0.

Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders set up an Irish Cup Sixth Round clash with the PSNI at Seaview with their second win over Ards in five days.

At the Bangor Fuels Arena on Tuesday night, Ards lead 2-0 before Crusaders came back to win 4-2. This time round, it was much easier for the Irish League champions, who brushed Ards aside with ease, winning 2-0 at Seaview. Incredibly, ex-Crusaders man Emmet Friars scored own goals in both games.

Left-back Craig McClean had a hand in the opening goal, which arrived in the 20th minute. The full-back sprinted down the left flank before drilling a low cross across goal which was turned into his own net by Ards captain Emmet Friars.

Incredibly, it was Friars second own goal against his old club in the space of five days. On Tuesday night, he scored an own goal in the Crues 4-2 league win at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Crusaders doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break. Ards defender Johnny Taylor had two opportunities to clear the ball, but he found himself caught in possession, which allowed Michael Carvill to race through on goal. He clipped the ball over the advancing Hogg, for 2-0.

Incredibly, Ards substitute Gary Liggett had five chances to pull a goal back in the second half, while fellow sub Ross Arthurs had two decent chances in the last five minutes of play.

Despite Ards performing well in the second half, Crusaders were well worth their Irish Cup win.

Crusaders: O’Neill; Mitchell, Burns, Beverland, McClean; Forsythe, Lowry, Clarke (78 Caddell), Whyte; Carvill (82 Heatley); Owens

Subs Not Used: Dougherty, Cushley, Snoddy

Ards: Hogg; Brennan, Taylor, Friars, Ruddy; Hughes, Tommons (44 McCullough), Cherry (65 Arthurs), McAllister; Keke (60 Liggett), McComb

Subs Not Used: Byers, McMullan

Ref: Lee Tavinder