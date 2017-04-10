IRISH CUP FINAL: Tickets on sale from Wednesday morning

The Irish Football Association have confirmed to Coleraine FC that tickets for the Irish Cup final on Saturday 6th May, will go on general sale via the Ticketmaster website at 10am this Wednesday, April 12th.

Coleraine fans will be housed in the South Stand and Kop Stand for the showpiece final at the National Stadium.

The Bannsiders have also received a limited number of tickets to sell for the final.

The will be available to purchase by any fan attending this Saturday’s Danske Bank Irish Premiership clash against Glenavon at The Showgrounds.

The price for tickets is £20 for adults and £10 for concessions.