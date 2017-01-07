IRISH CUP: Linfield knock out Glentoran in extra time

GLENTORAN 1 LINFIELD 2

Andy Waterworth shot Linfield into the sixth round of the Tennent’s Irish Cup at the Oval.

The 30-year-old striker bagged a priceless winner against Big Two rivals to send the visiting fans home happy.

It was Gary Haveron’s side that took a first half lead through Curtis Allen, but the Blues hit back through Stephen Lowry.

Waterworth settled it in extra-time, to earn the Blues a trip to Institute.

It was hardly surprising that Haveron named the same team that thumped Portadown in the league in midweek, with former Rangers ace Nacho Novo given the nod to partner Curtis Allen up front.

Blues boss David Healy was forced into one change, drafting in skipper Jamie Mulgrew for the banned Jimmy Callacher, who was sent off on the horror show against Coleraine on Tuesday.

Allen struck the first blow on 16 minutes, sending the home supporters into a frenzy.

Aaron Harmon and James Ferrin opened up the visiting defence on the left and when the ball landed at the boot of Allen, there was only ever going to be one outcome. He curled a beauty beyond the outstretched glove of Roy Carroll.

The Blues were back in the hunt when a 66th minuted double substitution by Healy paid an immediate dividend. Ross Gaynor found Kirk Millar - both on for Jonny Frazer and Quinn - on the right and his cross was thumped home by Lowry.

Wateworth settled in first half extra time, turning home a Lowry cross.

Glentoran: Morris, Magee, Caldwell (Gordon 72), Allen, Novo (Smith 80), Lavery, Harmon, McAlorum (O’Flynn 100), Addis, Redman, Ferrin.

Unused subs: Nelson, Kane.

Linfield: Carroll, Stafford, Haughey, Waterworth (Ward 100), Lowry, Burns, Clarke, Casement, Mulgrew, Frazer (Gaynor 56), Quinn (Millar 56).

Unused subs: Stewart, Deane.

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Maguiresbridge).