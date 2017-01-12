IRISH LEAGUE: Aaron Callaghan hopes new-look Carrick Rangers can hit ground running

Aaron Callaghan is banking on his new-look Carrick side to hit the ground running in Friday night’s Danske Premiership clash against Ballinamallard United at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

Callaghan has added seven new signings to his squad since the transfer window opened at the beginning of the month and he is hoping for an immediate dividend.

Although Rangers hold a healthy nine point lead over basement side Portadown in the table, Callaghan admits he prefers to look upwards, rather than downwards.

"Ballinamallard are five points above us, so this is an opportunity for to cut that deficit," said the big Dubliner.

"We've already beaten them down at their place earlier in the season, but this will be different. Gavin Dykes has almost beefed up his squad.

"However, we have made quite a few additions. I've signed goalkeeper Yvan Imbert (from Montelimar in France); winger Reasat Khaton (he was born in Bangladesh, but has lived most of his life in Germany); -- Kyle McVeigh ( Ballymena United); Sam O’Connor (Drogheda United); midfielder Toyeeb Mustapha (St Pat’s Athletic and UCD); Sean Noble (Waterford United), and Aaron Smyth, who freed by Glentoran earlier this season.

"This will be a big test. I've a few players out. Daniel Kelly (hamstring); Lee Chapman (knee) and Chris Morrow (ankle) for this game, but we now have a bit of depth to the squad."