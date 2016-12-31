IRISH LEAGUE: Andrew Mitchell double secures share of the spoils for Swifts against Glentoran

Glentoran 2 Dungannon Swifts 2

A double salvo from Andrew Mitchell secured a share of the spoils for Dungannon Swifts at the Oval on Saturday.

Glentoran's Curtis Allen celebrates

Glentoran had led 2-0 at the break through goals from Curtis Allen and James Ferrin before Mitchell’s second half strikes earned the Swifts a draw at the east Belfast club.

The two goals took Mitchell’s tally for the season to 18 and manager Rodney McAree will be hoping he does not disappear during the January transfer window.

It was the visitors who got off the brighter start as Kris Lowe tried his luck for the Swifts. His low shot got under Glens keeper Elliott Morris, who recovered well to grab the ball at the second attempt. But is was an early let off for Gary Haveron’s side.

The next 15 minutes was a tame affair as both sides tried to take the game by the scruff of the neck - but with little success - which led a Glens fan to shout ‘Somebody do something!’

And in the 27th minute Glens Allen must have been listening to that supporter as he made it 1-0. The striker racing onto a through ball to lob Swifts keeper Andy Coleman.

Coleman did get a hand to the effort but he couldn’t stop it crossing the line.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 with Ferrin getting the finishing touch and this could turn out to be a long afternoon for McAree’s side.

The Swifts tried to get into the game more near the break but they seemed to be out of sorts and the Glens held their two goal advantage to half-time.

It could have been 3-0 in the 47th minute. An Allen flick released Ciaran Caldwell but he tripped as he tried to round the keeper and the chance was lost.

The home side would rue that missed chance three minutes later as it was 2-1. The Swifts Jamie Glackin drilled in a cross and Mitchell tapped home to score his 17th goal of the season.

That goal seemed to lift the visitors, while Glentoran seemed to have been rattled by Mitchell’s strike - but it was game on.

Dungannon had a chance to draw level in the 62nd minute. A corner was headed back but Dougie Wilson shot over when well placed.

Two minutes later Morris had to alert to push away a Ryan Harpur free-kick as the Swifts pushed for an equaliser.

And they deservedly drew level in the 66th minute with that man Mitchell grabbing his second of the afternoon and at this stage it was one way traffic as the Swifts pushed forward.

On 77 minutes Glentoran’s Chris Lavery went on a mazy run before shotting straight at Coleman in the Dungannon goal.

The Swifts had another chance shortly after as Paul McElroy’s shot flew just wide with Morris stranded.

Glentoran: Morris, Magee, Caldwell, Allen, Lavery, Harmon, Addis, Nelson, Redman, Ferrin, McAuley.

Subs: Novo, Nelson, O’Flynn, Warnock, Smith.

Dungannon: Coleman, Hegarty, Wilson, Armstrong, Glackin, Mitchell, Harpur, O’Rourke, Lowe, Burke, McElroy.

Subs: Addis, Teggart, Clucas, Lavery, McMahon.

Referee: S Gregg.