IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey wary of Ards threat

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey knows that the 2-0 Boxing Day victory over Coleraine will count for nothing when they travel to face Ards in the Danske Bank Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues are in a good vein of form at the minute as they sit fourth in the league standings and confidence will be high before they face Colin Nixon’s side but Jeffrey says they will be very wary of the threat that Ards will bring tomorrow.

“We go to Ards and that will be tough. They are a side who will make it tough for us.

“Their new manager Colin Nixon will be looking to make his mark.

“And remember they have beaten us twice this year. They have beaten us in the league and they have beaten us in the County Antrim Shield.

“And both times they were - by far - the better team, so we can’t get carried away with ourselves and we are still a work in progress and we enjoyed the win against Coleraine but it will mean nothing if we don’t put in a performance against Ards,” he added.

And Jeffrey admits United will look to bring new recruits to the club in January - but they have to be the right recruits.

“There are players who have caught our eye and there are several things that have to work out to bring the players here, but the one thing we are sure about is that we will bring in players that will make us better and we will not bring in players just for the sake of bringing them in.”