IRISH LEAGUE: Boss Gary Haveron wants same again from his Glentoran team

Glentoran boss Gary Haveron is demanding another 90 minutes of passion and commitment from his troops when they face Dungannon Swifts at the Oval on Saturday.

The East Belfast boys produced a spirited, gritty and stubborn showing against Big Two rivals Linfield in the big Boxing Day showdown which earned them a deserved point.

Haveron now wants to see the same heart and fight when Rodney McAree’s boys stop off at Mersey Street.

“At half time against Linfield, I demanding pride and commitment in the second half and I got that in abundance in the second half,” said Haveron

“I asked the boys to show the fans what it meant to play for Glentoran. Everyone of them stood up to the challenge. I was really proud of them.

“We now have to show the same level of commitment every week -- not just when we play Linfield. That’s now the minimum requirement.

“I’ll want the same effort, commitment and passion against Dungannon.

“We have got to be strong . . . we have got to show character and resilience. The performances prior to the Linfield game (against Ballymena and Ballinamallard) were not good enough. But the boys showed what they are about with their second half display at Windsor.”

The Glens have yet to lose against he league’s top three clubs, but Haveron insists: “It’s easy to lift ourselves for the Linfields Crusaders and Cliftonvilles.

"Those games take care of themselves. But we can’t be like that."