IRISH LEAGUE: Breslin back at Cliftonville

Cliftonville have turned to club legend Tommy Breslin for the final stages of the Danske Bank Premiership season.

Breslin steered the Solitude club to back-to-back league titles as part of his successful period as boss from 2011-2015.

Now Cliftonville have confirmed a return to the dug-out for Breslin and Peter Murray as an interim management team following Gerard Lyttle’s resignation late last week before taking up a post as Sligo Rovers boss.

“We are very grateful to Tommy and Peter for entering into this short-term agreement and trust they will help guide the team through the rest of the season,” said Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor. “We still have plenty to play for in this campaign and, though myself and the Management Committee will be working

hard to determine our next manager, we must not lose sight of our remaining targets on the pitch and believe that Tommy and Peter can help us achieve those.”

Mal Donaghy and George McMullan took charge of last weekend’s 3-1 defeat by Glenavon.

Breslin and Murray are expected to step into training on Tuesday night and the short-term deal will also cover the club’s Europa League play-off programme.

Cliftonville have secured home advantage for the semi-final date provisionally scheduled to run on Tuesday, May 9 - with a fourth-place league finish setting up a clash with Dungannon Swifts and fifth a game against Glenavon.

The Europa League play-off final will be held on Saturday, May 13.