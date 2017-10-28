IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine's great form continues as they see off Glentoran

Coleraine 3 Glentoran o

Coleraine's unbeaten run continued in fine form with a 3-0 win over Glentoran.

First half goals from Ian Parkhill and Darren McCauley gave the Bannsiders a perfect platform to build on.

The Glens rallied in the second half, but they couldn't find a way back into the game.

It was the hosts who scored again as Jamie McGonigle added a third on 82 minutes to maintain his side's five-point lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Bannsiders took the lead on four minutes. Joe McCready did well to hold the ball up in the box for the onrushing Parkhill, who surged past Elliott Morris before slotting into the empty net.

They could have made it 2-0 on 20 minutes after good work by Parkhill on the right saw him whip a great ball into the box, McGonigle looked certain to fire home in front of goal but he let the ball bounce and the chance was lost.

The hosts were not to be denied though and doubled their advantage before the half hour.

Josh Carson teed up McCready on the edge of the box, his shot was parried by Morris, who then reacted brilliantly to push away Stephen O'Donnell's follow up.

The ball was picked up again by Carson though, who whipped a great ball into the box for McCauley to head home in off the bar.

Coleraine were rampant and but for more brilliance from Morris on 39 minutes they could have been further ahead. The keeper did really well to palm away Parkhill's powerful shot.

The visitors felt they should have had a penalty for handball a minute later when Steven Gordon's shot was blocked by a prostrate Carson in the home penalty area.

Substitute James Knowles tried his luck from a set piece on 59 minutes, but Johns saved comfortably. At the other end McGonigle's shot from a tight angle was pushed away by Morris at his near post.

Another substitute, Conall Delaney, went close with an effort on 71 minutes seconds after coming on.

The visitors should have halved the deficit a minute later when O'Donnell misjudged a long ball allowing Allen to race clear, but his first time lob was straight at Johns.

The keeper did well to claw away a Dylan Davidson free kick at the second attempt after he could only parry the initial effort on 74 minutes.

The Bannsiders should have wrapped up the points 60 seconds later when they broke four on one.

Josh Carson teed up McGonigle on the edge of the box, but his shot cannoned off the bar.

The young striker did finally get his goal with eight minutes to go. He kept his composure to fire in his sixth of the season from close range after Carson and McCauley linked up superbly down the left.