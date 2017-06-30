IRISH LEAGUE: Crusaders seeking legal advice over Josh Robinson transfer to Linfield

Crusaders have turned to the solicitors in the latest twist over Josh Robinson’s return to the Irish League from York City.

Sources confirmed last night the Seaview officials’ decision to seek legal advice regarding Robinson’s transfer in the aftermath of both Linfield and the Irish Football Association releasing statements rubber-stamping his switch to the Blues.

Crusaders and Linfield both announced on Thursday night over social media the capture of the defender.

Clarification appeared to arrive yesterday when Linfield released pictures of the 24-year-old posing for pictures with Blues boss David Healy as the Danske Bank Premiership champions opted to unveil the player in club colours.

The IFA then released a statement providing clarity regarding the transfer confusion but the story seems set to roll on following news of Crusaders’ decision to turn to the club’s legal team.

Robinson left Crusaders in 2016 to join York City.