IRISH LEAGUE: Davy McAlinden looks to keep Carrick Rangers on track

Carrick Rangers boss Davy McAlinden is targeting a third win on the bounce when his side travel to Ballinamallard United on Saturday.

They followed up a League Cup victory over Glentoran by grabbing all three points against Dungannon Swifts.

So they go into Saturday’s clash brimming with confidence and with the chance to heap further misery on the Mallards.

“We are looking forward to the game,” said McAlinden.

“We will prepare well as we always do for every game and we will have some way of going there as we always do.

“We are all in the game to win and it is always better to win rather than lose.

“We enjoyed beating Dungannon and we will prepare well and hopefully come down the road from Ballinamallard with another three points, because that is what it is all about.”

Despite winning both games McAlinden felt the performances were very different.

“We won both games but they were different performances,” he said.

“Against the Glens we were very controlled and we were never in any trouble and we passed the ball well at times and never looked like drawing or losing the game.

“We were always in control but against Dungannon it was all about climbing a hill and getting over the top of the hill.”

While confidence is high in the Carrick ranks it is a very different story with the Mallards.

Last Friday night’s late defeat to Warrenpoint Town left boss Gavin Dykes contemplating his future with his side six points adrift at the foot of the table.

“I need to go away and reassess. This is my team - I brought these players to the club,” said Dykes.

“I know I won’t be sacked because the club has been so supportive.

“But at the end of the day, I have not done my job well enough because we are bottom of the table.

“If I feel things can change and I can carry on, then I will.

“But if I feel it has reached a point where I cannot turn the situation around, and a change would be great.”