IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon Swifts come from behind to beat Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts 2 Glentoran 1

Jamie Glackin scored an 89th minute winner as Dungannon came from behind to beat Glentoran.

The Swifts have now moved four points ahead of the Glens in the race for seventh place.

Glentoran led after an own-goal from Dungannon’s Fra Brennan in the 29th minute.

A dangerous cross from Curtis Allen prompted the error, with the defender sending the ball into his own net.

But the Swifts stepped it up in the second half with Douglas Wilson’s drive from distance flashing just wide and Cormac Burke’s shot on the half-volley tipped over.

The Glens nearly pinched a second but Stephen O’Flynn’s strike clipped the top of the crossbar.

Otherwise it was the home side on the front foot, and in the 75th minute they grabbed a deserved equaliser.

A corner from Jarlath O’Rourke was met by Chris Hegarty, who scored with a downward header.

But Dungannon snatched the win with a minute remaining.

Jamie Glackin cut inside and lashed home a sensational right foot effort from 25 yards.

DUNGANNON: Addis, Brennan, Hegarty, Wilson, O’Rourke, Harpur, Lowe, Teggart, Burke, Glackin, Mitchell

Subs: Fitzpatrick, Douglas, Lavery, Coyle, McMahon

GLENTORAN: Morris, Ferrin, Magee, Addis, Redman, Delaney, McAlorum, Foley, M Kane, O’Flynn, Allen

Subs: Harmon, Smith, Gordon, Nelson, Hamill

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)