IRISH LEAGUE: Jordon Jenkins brace helps Glenavon see off Ballymena

GLENAVON 3 BALLYMENA UNITED 0

Another game involving Glenavon and Ballymena United has ended in something of a goalfest - and with the Lurgan Blues winning.

Glenavons Jordan Jenkins

Last week’s beaten Irish Cup semi-finalists started off brightest and Kris Lindsay had United keeper Tim Allen back-pedalling with a header from the edge of the box.

Then, youngster Jordan Jenkins was unlucky not to score with his half volley, before Rhys Marshall’s 25-yard free kick tested an outstretched Allan.

Their pressure continued throughout the first half, and it paid off three minutes from the break. Marshall broke down the right hand side and wormed his way into the box. Allan failed to claim a cross and Jenkins finished instinctively to break the deadlock.

James Gray almost gave the hosts the perfect start to the second half when he got onto the end of a Chris Turner cross, but Allan did well to tip the header over.

Glenavons Chris Turner and Ballymenas Joe McKinney

However, they added a second on 52 and what a goal it was. Andy McGrory crossed from the right, Jenkins was stood just in front of the penalty spot to volley home. If you get a chance, it’s definitely worth watching.

Ballymena’s first real sniff at goal came when Kyle Owens headed wide from a Leroy Millar corner, but it failed to trouble Jonathan Tuffey.

But Greg Moorehouse rounded off the scoring on 83 minutes, placing his effort past Allen after Marshall’s shot, following his mazy run, was blocked.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Kelly, Lindsay, Marshall, Kilmartin, Patton, McGrory, Turner, Singleton, J Jenkins, Gray. Subs: Neill, Cooper (Patton 70), Hall (Turner 58), Marron, Moorehouse (Gray 79).

BALLYMENA UTD: Allen, Owens, Flynn, A Jenkins, McCloskey, Ervin, Millar, McKinney, McMurray, McCaffery, Kerr. Subs: Glendinning, Henderson (Kerr 73), Wallace, Lowry (McCaffery 61), Loughran.

REFEREE: Ross Dunlop