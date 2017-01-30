IRISH LEAGUE: Kearney hails his marksmen as they shoot down Ards

Oran Kearney hailed his strikeforce as they made it six wins on the bounce for Coleraine.

Goals from Ian Parkhill, Jamie McGonigle and James McLaughlin helped the Bannsiders to another three points.

Kearney’s side have hit 16 goals in the recent unbeaten run , which shows no sign of stopping.

“It was important that we started the game well today, and we did that,” said Kearney.

“The two finishes from Ian and Jamie were excellent, it was disappointing to concede the penalty, but we managed the game really well in the second half and it’s a great three points for us.

“They do it every Tuesday and Thursday night at training, so we know they have that in their locker.

“Ian’s was a great goal, it was a fantastic run by Darren, and the timing of the run and the pass was brilliant, and Ian produced a superb finish.

“Credit to Jamie too his turn and finish was excellent, especially with his weaker foot.”

Kearney was also delighted to welcome back the prolific James McLaughlin after six weeks out with a knee injury.

“James does all his best work inside the 18-yard box, he’s a predator, when wee chances like that drop for him he always puts them in the back of the net,” he said.

“It has been a frustrating six weeks for James. He picked up a niggle in his knee against Ballymena and it has taken longer to heal than myself or James would have liked.

“It’s great to see him back, he wears the number nine shirt for a reason, he has the responsibility of scoring goals, and he has popped up with another one at the right time today.”

For Ards boss Colin Nixon it was another disappointing defensive display from his team.

“You can’t keep giving teams two-goal leads in this league and expect to get something out of the game,” he said.

“Coleraine had two shots on target in the first half and scored from both of them, that’s the difference.

“When we make mistakes we tend to be punished. We started the game very brightly and looked the better team for the first five or ten minutes or so. But as I’ve been saying for the last couple of weeks we’ve been conceding bad goals.

“We’re working hard in training, we’re trying to play football, and when we do we look like a good team.”