IRISH LEAGUE: Kearney hoping to see some end product from Coleraine

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney will be hoping his side bring their shooting boots on Saturday as they bid to end the year on a positive note.

It has been a pretty miserable December for the Bannsiders with only one point picked up and a Boxing Day defeat to rivals Ballymena United.

It could have been different on Monday if they had found their finishing touch.

Instead they were condemned to a 2-0 defeat as the Sky Blues took their chances in front of goal.

“Overall if we could finish we would definitely have taken something from the game,” said Kearney.

“I thought we created a pile of chances to do damage and take something from the game but we were wasteful.

“If we had scored any one of those chances with 10 or 15 minutes left it would have been a big change in the game.

“Jamie McGonigle took all the plaudits in a Boxing Day ‘derby’ at our place a couple of years ago when he scored both goals and he could have filled his boots out there.

“But I back Jamie to the hilt. It was just one of those days where it just wouldn’t drop for him and he’ll have to take this one on the chin.

“All parts of our play were really, really good bar the end product which is something we need to address.

“It’s very hard to be negative because we got all the endeavour, work-rate and guts that we wanted - they could easily have downed tools with 20 minutes left but they didn’t - we kept going. It was a case of you can take a horse to water - we just need the horse to take a drink now!

“It will be another tough battle with Carrick we just have to make sure we take our chances when they come along.”

Carrick boss Aaron Callaghan was pleased with his side’s draw with Ards on Boxing Day and he now hopes to bolster his squad in January.

“We will look to bring in players in January,” he said.

“We already have a couple of lads coming up from the south. There’s a backseat free in that car, that we would like to fill.”