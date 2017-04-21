IRISH LEAGUE: Lyttle named Sligo boss after parting company with Cliftonville

Gerard Lyttle has been confirmed as Sligo Rovers new manager - just hours after resigning from Cliftonville.

Lyttle brought his tenure at Solitude to an end on Friday afternoon.

A Cliftonville statement said the 39-year-old informed club chairman Gerard Lawlor of his decision to resign from the role, which he had held since October 2015 following Tommy Breslin’s departure.

Sligo later confirmed his appointment to their vacant post with a statement on their website.

It read: “Sligo Rovers are pleased to announce the appointment of Gerard Lyttle as new manager.

“Lyttle comes to The Showgrounds following two years in charge of Danske Bank Premiership club Cliftonville. He has today signed a contract to the end of the 2018 season.

“He led the Belfast club to a fourth-place finish and Europa League qualification in his first season as manager in 2015-16 and he departs with them currently fourth as the 2016-17 season approaches its conclusion.

“The 39-year-old also brought silverware to Cliftonville in winning the League Cup with a 3-0 win in the 2016 final over Ards.”

Lyttle will be officially unveiled at a press conference at 3pm in the Clayton Hotel on Saturday afternoon, and he will take charge of his first Bit o’Red game next Friday when they visit Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League.

Mal Donaghy and George McMullan have assumed managerial responsibilities for Cliftonville’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture with Glenavon.