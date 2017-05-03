IRISH LEAGUE: McGuigan back as Glentoran confirm three signings

Glentoran have confirmed the capture of three players to cap a day of activity at The Oval that featured exits by four names.

John McGuigan will be back with the Glens next season after two campaigns at Warrenpoint Town that included a Championship winner’s medal.

The 23-year-old former product of the Glentoran Academy has signed a two-year contract.

Glentoran’s official website has also announced the arrival of Northern Ireland youth international Dylan Davidson from Preston North End, plus a contract extension for Karl Hamill.

McGuigan made 62 senior appearances for Glentoran in his first spell on top of a debut appearance during the club’s Europa League campaign of 2011.

Eighteen-year-old Davidson counts Glentoran’s Tre Sterling as a team-mate from Northern Ireland under 17s.

The striker - who can also play on the left wing - has agreed a two-year deal.

Hamill has been on the Glentoran books since 2013 and the Northern Ireland under 18s’ international’s extension will keep him with the Belfast side until June 2019.

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron is facing up to a summer rebuilding programme - with Stephen McAlorum, Ciaran Caldwell, Chris Lavery and Stephen O’Flynn all leaving the club.

“The club wishes all four players all the best for the future and particularly thanks ‘Mackers’ for the important part he played in our Irish Cup victories in 2013 and 2015,” stated the official Glentoran website. “Manager Gary Haveron will be meeting other out-of-contract players in the coming days to inform them of their future.”