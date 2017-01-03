IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown no match for rampant Glens

Danske Bank Premiership

Portadown 0, Glentoran 5

Portadown's Mark McAllister holds off the challenge of Glentoran's Jay Magee. (Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com)

Portadown’s hopes of improved fortunes in 2017 lasted around 30 minutes of the New Year schedule as Glentoran raced clear on the way to three comfortable points at Shamrock Park.

The Ports’ push to salvage Danske Bank Premiership status suffered a setback thanks to early goals by the visitors’ slick strikeforce of Curtis Allen and Nacho Novo.

Allen went on to double his tally after Chris McGaughey, under pressure in the box, was unable to claim Ciaran Caldwell’s cross in the second half then Chris Lavery raced forward for number four. Lavery provided an assist for Glentoran substitute Jonathon Smith to wrap up the 5-0 success.

Portadown handed second debuts in club colours to two youth graduates, Jordan Lyttle and Marcio Soares, following January returns from Crusaders but hopes of a fresh start turned to familiar frustrations for Niall Currie’s basement-based side as Glentoran broke the deadlock on nine minutes.

Lavery’s cross was directed home with an assured finish by Allen to reward Gary Haveron’s side for a positive opening period.

Allen and Novo proved a constant threat and only a Garry Breen interception cut short one promising break.

The second goal was scored after good work along the left wing between Stephen McAlorum and Ross Redman ended with Novo controlling and converting in style.

The Ports introduced 15-year-old Northern Ireland youth international striker Callum Ferris in the second half but it was Glentoran striker Allen who proved the pick of the forwards on the night.

PORTADOWN: McGaughey, O’Hara, Breen (Ferris, 46), Lyttle, Byrne, Garrett (Parker, 52), Wilson, Shannon, Hughes, McAllister (Ferris, 46), Soares. Subs: C.Larkin, R.Larkin.

GLENTORAN: Morris, Magee, Caldwell, Allen (Smith, 74), Novo (O’Flynn, 66), Lavery, Harmon, McAlorum (Kane, 76), Addis, Redman, Ferrin. Subs: D.Nelson, K.Nelson.

Referee: Ian McNabb.