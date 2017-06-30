IRISH LEAGUE: Premiership striker training with Coventry City in League Two

Glenavon’s Gregg Moorhouse is currently training with a professional club in England.

The striker, it is understood, has been given permission by Glenavon to spend time across the water with League Two-based Coventry City.

Photographs of City training published on the official club website attracted social media interest within the Sky Blues fanbase as Moorhouse was captured on camera, generating speculation over the mystery player’s identity.

It is not known how long Moorhouse is going to continue at City’s Ryton base or if it marks the first steps towards serious interest in the forward.

The 22-year-old striker signed for Glenavon in the summer of 2016 from the Leinster Senior League.

He finished the 2016/17 campaign with 12 goals in 31 appearances for the Lurgan Blues.

Glenavon officials refused to comment on the situation.