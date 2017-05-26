Search

IRISH LEAGUE RETRO: 11 brilliant snaps from yesteryear

Linfield's Ryan McCann feels the full force of this tackle from Glenavon defender Pete Batey at Mourneview Park

Linfield's Ryan McCann feels the full force of this tackle from Glenavon defender Pete Batey at Mourneview Park

From a young Gareth McAuley to Irish League legend Roy Coyle, we delved into our archive to bring you a on a wee wander down memory lane.

MORE: 20 of the best #IrishLeagueBehaviour tweets from last season