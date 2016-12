Rodney Brown has joined Crusaders on a three and a half year contract after leaving Coleraine.

The 21-year-old spent a season and a half with the Bannsiders, having previously played for Linfield.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter said: “I have watched his progression now for several years and I think he is a superb left back.

“He will bring another great attitude to the team and I hope that he will be here for many years to come,” he added.