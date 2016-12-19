IRISH LEAGUE: ‘Steely’ Linfield can end barren trophy run says Healy

Linfield boss David Healy believes his team are mentally stronger than they were 12 months ago.

The Blues produced an astonishing late revival at Windsor Park to pocket three points against a battling Ballymena United, who looked to have salvaged a point when Tony Kane converted from the spot three minutes from time.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland -17th December 2016 -Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Linfield manager David Healy and Ballymena United Manager David Jeffery during Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership match at Windsor Park. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

That goal - Kane’s 11th successful successive penalty and 13th goal of the season - wiped out Jimmy Callacher’s opener and looked good enough put a huge dent in Linfield’s title aspirations.

It also suggested that Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey would enjoy his return to the club he served as boss with distinction for 17 years, which heralded a staggering 31 trophies.

But bullish Healy had other ideas. He went for broke by ordering a late onslaught on the visitors goal which paid a massive dividend.

When Aaron Burns whipped in an inviting cross from the left, which was met by the head of Mark Stafford, there was always going to be only one outcome! Little wonder the ground exploded in a wall of noise.

And, there was an even bigger cheer when referee Lee Tavinder ended an enthralling encounter seconds later.

“I reckon we would have either drawn or lost that game this time last season,” said Healy. “It shows we are improving and the boys now have a steely mental strength about them.

“It’s hard to beat late winners - and we don’t score too many late goals.

“Other teams have been doing it, so when we conceded an equaliser, it was important we kept banging down the door, just like the Linfield teams of old.

“I’ve said it before, but the expectation levels at this club are massive.

“People tend to forget that Ballymena are a good side, sitting fourth in the table - they are there for a reason, so I knew it wouldn’t be easy.

“But you always want to keep a winning run going and the three points will help build confidence in the dressing room.”

Healy was less than impressed with the referee’s decision to award the Sky Blues a penalty kick, having judged that Niall Quinn had handled a shot from Leroy Millar, who was no more than two yards away. “Straight away, I thought it was never a penalty,” added Healy. “I’m honest in my assessment of situations like that. If it’s a hand ball, I’ll call it.

“It was a real harsh decision so late in the game.”

But the Blues are made of stern stuff these days. They shrugged off the disappointment and surged forward to grab a winner in the fourth minute of added time, which sparked scenes of wild hysteria.

“I think the the celebration was more of relief,” beamed Healy. “I have great belief in the players. It was an outpouring of relief for everyone, players, backroom staff and supporters.

“I asked them (the players) at the end (of the game) do they want to be the team that breaks the barren trophy spell? I told them they were good enough.

“Yes, there is still a five points. game, but there is still a lot of points to be played for.

“It was crucial we didn’t drop points, especially with Crusaders and Cliftonville winning.

“Good teams score from set plays. Good teams benefit from quality crosses into the box. These lads work hard on set pieces. They all know their jobs. If you have players wanting to score, Stafford was determined to do it; Jimmy showed great determination, it makes it a little bit easier for the guy who produces the cross.”

Although Jeffrey was given a great ovation from his former fans at the start, the big man was soon on the receiving end from the same supporters.

“It was touched by the applause,” he said. “But once the game started normal service resumed. I was proud of the performance my players turned in.

“I suppose the biggest compliment we got was reflected in the Linfield celebrations at the finish. In all my 17 years at Windsor Park, I can never remember celebrations quite like after a win over Ballymena United.

“The reaction of the Linfield players said it all . . . Roy Carroll ran 50 yards to join in.”