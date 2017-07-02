IRISH LEAGUE: Tipton’s delight as Warrenpoint sign Murray

Warrenpoint Town’s preparations for a return to Premiership football have continued with the capture of TJ Murray.

“I’m delighted to welcome TJ to the club,” said Warrenpoint Town manager Matthew Tipton. “He is a player I’ve admired for a long time, having first seen him as a youth player with Linfield.

“I actually tried to bring him to the club last year but Linfield wanted him to get Premiership experience.

“He will bring energy and tenacity to our midfield, plus has the ability to score goals.”

Murray spent last season on loan at Carrick Rangers and helped the club reach the League Cup final.

He has also past loan periods to his name with Dundela, having represented Linfield a number of times across the youth, reserves and senior teams.

Last season’s Championship winners have also signed Martin Murray, Seanna Foster, Alan Blayney, Darren Murray, Luke Fisher, Darius Roohi, Matthew Parker and Sean Mackle.