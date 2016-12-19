IRISH LEAGUE: Winger reminds Deery of a young Paddy McCourt

Institute manager Kevin Deery feels that winger Jamie McIntyre reminds him of an old team-mate - Paddy McCourt.

The 20-year-old has been in super form in recent weeks and he produced a sparkling display in their 2-0 victory over Armagh City, on Saturday.

“Jamie was quality,” he admitted. “But he needs to do it consistently throughout the game, he drifts out of it at times and he comes back into it.

“I just tell him how good he is and he should want the ball all the time, because you can see what he does.

“We see in training every week and he gets anyone one on one, he’s really difficult to deal with.

“Look I played with a young Patrick McCourt, who tied you in knots at times and yes Jamie won’t be as powerful as Paddy, but he can definitely drop the shoulder and leave you looking a wee bit foolish and he did that against Armagh, so that’s why we want to get him on the ball as much as we can.”