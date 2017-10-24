Jonny Evans injury 'not thought to be serious'

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans may be facing a race to be fit for West Brom's game against Man City this weekend, but it looks like he could be in contention for next month's World Cup play-off.

An update on the Baggies' website states that Evans 'remains doubtful because of the groin strain which forced him to limp out of the game against Southampton midway through the first half'.

It goes on to say that injury, picked up by the club captain, 'is not thought to be serious'.

The club said scans have ruled out cruciate ligament damage, but further assessment is required to establish the exact nature of the problem.

Northern Ireland take on Switzerland at Windsor Park on November 9 with the return leg taking place at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, on November 12.