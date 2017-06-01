Search

Linfield announce squad numbers for summer signings

Andrew Mitchell, Robbie Garrett and Jordan Stewart

Andrew Mitchell, Robbie Garrett and Jordan Stewart

Linfield new boys Jordan Stewart, Robbie Garrett and Andrew Mitchell have been handed their squad numbers for the 2017/18 season.

Former Glentoran favourite Jordan Stewart will wear the number 10 shire, while the returning Robbie Garrett is number 24.

Ex-Rangers player Andrew Mitchell, who joined the Blues from Crusaders, takes number 27.

The trio signed for the Irish League champions last month.

MORE: IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield announce three signings and ELEVEN departures