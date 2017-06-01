Linfield announce squad numbers for summer signings

Linfield new boys Jordan Stewart, Robbie Garrett and Andrew Mitchell have been handed their squad numbers for the 2017/18 season.

Former Glentoran favourite Jordan Stewart will wear the number 10 shire, while the returning Robbie Garrett is number 24.

Ex-Rangers player Andrew Mitchell, who joined the Blues from Crusaders, takes number 27.

The trio signed for the Irish League champions last month.

