Linfield sign ex-Nigerian international Kevin Amuneke from Ballynure Old Boys

Linfield have signed Ballynure Old Boys' striker Kevin Amuneke.

The move for the former Nigerian international was revealed by Ballynure boss Ronnie Burns on Wednesday evening.

"Very proud as Ballynure manager to confirm Kevin Amuneke's transfer to Linfield FC," Burns wrote on Facebook.

"Huge opportunity for Kevin to get back to the top level and I know everyone at the club wishes him the very best.

"The transfer will see Ballynure meet Linfield FC at Windsor Park in the summer. Best of luck, Kev."

A number of Premiership clubs had been tracking 30-year-old Amuneke following a string of impressive performances for Ballynure.

Earlier this month we reported that the Blues had stolen a march on their rivals and looked likely to snap him up.

Amuneke, who was at Porto as a youngster during the reign of a certain Jose Mourinho, played professionally for Primera Liga side Vitoria, and made a £400,000 move to Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia in 2007.

The 30-year-old’s brother, Emmanuel, played for Barcelona and is a former African footballer of the year. He was also part of the Nigerian 1994 FIFA World Cup squad in America.

Kevin has won two full international caps for Nigeria and has been highly impressive for Ballynure since being snapped up by the Ballymena and Provincial League Intermediate side in the summer.