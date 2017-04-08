Mallards’ McGinty set to stay after Man of the Match display

Shane McGinty confirmed he will be a Ballinamallard player next season after helping his side to a 3-0 win over Glentoran.

The 22 year-old notched a goal and delivered a top display as his side took a giant leap towards guaranteed safety.

“I’ve had a few offers to move on again this year but thankfully I’ve decided with Gavin (Dykes - manager) to stay at the club for another year,” he said, after having four new clubs in the past four seasons.

“I’m really looking forward to knowing where I’m going to be, working hard and from day one hopefully putting results together instead of going to a new club. I really have settled in well. It’s a lovely club.

“The offers have come from clubs that I believe aren’t much better than us. Maybe historically bigger clubs and financially, it may have worked out better but when I go to their grounds and take everything into account, I see a great pitch here and a team that can surprise a lot of people.

“I would like to think I’m going to be a big part of that and I’m going to strive to do that.”

Winger Ryan Mayse opened the scoring on 18 minutes at Ferney Park, dashing in to direct Ryan Curran’s half-volley past a helpless Elliott Morris.

The goalkeeper did superbly to tip 17 year-old Niall Owens’ curling free-kick onto the post five minutes later but Colm McLaughlin was quickest on the scene to convert his first goal of the campaign for 2-0.

The magnificent McGinty smashed home the third on 52. He led a three-on-two break for the Mallards but didn’t need the other, forcing a fine save before converting the rebound.

The Glens enjoyed plenty of possession but, bar a second minute Curtis Allen strike ruled out for offside, they offered little to test Richard Brush.

Glentoran stay a point behind Dungannon while Ballinamallard move to within one win of guaranteed safety.

SEE MORE FROM MCGINTY IN MONDAY’S NEWS LETTER

BALLINAMALLARD: Brush, McLaughlin, Taheny, McCabe, McGinty, McCartney, McConnell, Morris, Mayse (Armstrong 87), Owens (Elliott 80), Curran (Mullan 84).

Unused Subs: McGrath, Hutchinson.

GLENTORAN: Morris, Kane, Magee, Allen, McAuley, Addis (McAlorum 54), Redman, Ferrin, O’Flynn (Smith 54), Delaney, Gordon (Lavery 54).

Unused Subs: Harmon, Stirling.

Referee: Lee Tavinder