McInnes 'very happy' at Aberdeen amid Rangers link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has refused to be drawn on the vacant Rangers job after emerging as the early favourite.

McInnes is favourite with several bookmakers to take over from Pedro Caixinha at Ibrox after he was sacked on Thursday afternoon.

However McInnes, who had a five-year playing spell at Ibrox, played down speculation and insisted he was happy at Pittodrie.

He was linked with the job earlier in the year following the departure of Mark Warburton, and has only strengthened his credentials with a second-placed finish in the Ladbrokes Premiership last season, nine points ahead of Rangers.

McInnes, who rejected a move to Sunderland in the summer, said: "I've never been drawn on any speculation in the past, and I won't change that now. I've been linked with different things in my time here, and nothing has transpired.

"I signed a contract this summer and I'm very happy being here, as I've stated often enough.

"I'm not going to get drawn on speculation. It's something I've got used to in the past.

"I've been supposedly linked with clubs a couple of times, and in particular as well with Rangers. My job is here at Aberdeen and I'm happy here and nothing changes."