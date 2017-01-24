MID-ULSTER CUP FINAL: Superbsub Josh Lynch wraps up cup win for Warrenpoint Town

Substitute Josh Lynch stepped off the sidelines to seal Mid-Ulster Cup glory for Warrenpoint Town and consign Armagh City to a third successive final defeat.

Two goals inside an extra-time minute helped Warrenpoint Town turn the tables on Armagh City from 2-1 down to 3-2 up.

It provided Matthew Tipton with a first trophy for the Championship leaders.

John McGuigan - who hit the frame of the goal on two occasions during normal time and forced extra-time with an injury-time penalty - proved composed from the spot to make it 2-2 before Lynch grabbed the spotlight.

City substitute Shea Campbell made the first mark in extra-time after a teasing Paul Carvill free-kick created problems in the box and the striker turned home the loose ball.

A Carvill set-piece in the final moments of normal time had provided the first goal of the night on 91 minutes - with Conor Mullen producing the final touch.

However, another injury-time goal pushed the tie into extra-time as Warrenpoint levelled on 94 minutes with a penalty kick by the impressive McGuigan following a foul on Aaron Traynor in the box.

Warrenpoint finished frustrated inside the opening two minutes when McGuigan smashed a shot against the crossbar from a central position.

John Connolly proved alert to push away a sidefoot volley by McGuigan after Liam Bagnall’s clever pass.

A sweeping angled pass by McGuigan offered Murray a path to goal but the striker fired wide.

McGuigan then hit the inside of the upright at a stretch following a great exchange with Murray.

ARMAGH CITY: Connolly, Carvill, Montgomery, Lennon, Toal, Kelly, Hynds, Mallon, Mullen, Grimley, Rushe. Subs: Campbell (Grimley, 77), Rice, McQuaid, Blevins (Hynds, 93), Graham.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Parr, King, McVeigh, McGuigan, Traynor, McMenamin, Murray, Dane, Bagnall, Moan, McKenna. Subs: Lynch (McKenna, 79), Maguire, Bain, Forde (King, 74), Croskery (McGuigan, 113).

Referee: Lee Tavinder.