New keeper comes in while Mallards get back on track

Ballinamallard boss Gavin Dykes welcomed a new goalkeeper to his squad as they celebrated their first win in 10 Premiership matches.

Most recently with Finn Harps, Richard Brush will arrive at the club as goalkeeping coach as well as a player.

Ethan Warnock became the youngest player ever to play for Glentoran's first team. Picture by Andrew Paton/Press Eye

And he comes into a squad back to winning ways after fine finishes by Ryan Mayse and substitute Joshua McIlwaine earned a 2-1 win over ten man Glentoran.

“I’m delighted for young Josh,” said Dykes. “In training, he’s been absolutely fantastic. Because Lecky has been so good, he hasn’t got a chance. It was a great finish.

“We didn’t manage the game that well in the second half. We scored two great goals, sat back and tried to defend but as we know that’s not our strongest point.

“It’s a big three points but it counts for nothing if we can’t build on it.”

Jay Magee netted a late consolation for the Glens with a spectacular long range effort on a day that left-back Ethan Warnock became the youngest player ever to feature for the first team at 15 years 306 days. But it was Steven Gordon’s sending off after the half-time whistle that had boss Gary Haveron animated.

“It was absolutely needless,” he said. “(Ballinamallard’s Johnny) Lafferty continuously fouled throughout the 90 minutes and how he stayed on the park is beyond me. He gives our boy a push on the way off and Stevie Gordon reacts needlessly. An attempted slap or maybe swinging an arm in the general direction? It’s a soft sending-off.

“I don’t know how much of it Raymond Crangle saw but I think that sums up the game he had.

“The game swings on key decisions. We were the better side in the first half and should have been two or three up. We had the chances and we’ve got to take those.”