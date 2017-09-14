Northern Ireland move into top 20 of FIFA World Rankings

Northern Ireland have climbed to their highest-ever spot in the FIFA World Rankings.

This month's World Cup qualifying victories away to San Marino and home to Czech Republic saw them jump up to 20th place.

It means Michael O'Neill's men sit above Netherlands (29th), Sweden (23rd), and Iceland (22nd).

Northern Ireland's next opponents, Germany, top the pile in first spot, with Brazil in second and Portugal third.

The job Michael O'Neill has done has been nothing short of remarkable. He has transformed the international team in his six years at the helm.

In 2012, NI found themselves in 96th place in ranking. Now they have reached a record-high.