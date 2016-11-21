Old Firm Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Mutch | Rangers won't give up chase, says Halliday

Celtic are planning a swoop for Crystal Palace midfielder Jordan Mutch, Henrik Larsson’s son is attacked by own fans and Andy Halliday insists Rangers won’t give up the fight.

Celtic eye move for Mutch

Celtic are ready to bid £2.5million for out-of-favour Crystal Palace midfielder Jordan Mutch.

The 24-year-old, who the Eagles signed from QPR for £4.75m two years ago, has been told that he has no future at Selhurst Park.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen his squad in January and is an admirer of the Englishman, although his wages – currently around £35,000 per week – could be a stumbling block. Aston Villa are also monitoring Mutch’s situation. (Daily Record)

Larsson’s son attacked after Helsingborgs go down

Jordan Larsson, the son of Celtic legend Henrik, was attacked by angry Helsingborgs fans after the Swedish side were relegated from the Allsvenskan last night.

Larsson Snr currently manages the club and he had flares and chairs thrown at him as they lost out to Halmstad in a relegation play-off.

A furious mob confronted Jordan, ripping the shirt off his back and lashing out at the 19-year-old.

Henrik said: “I didn’t see the attack on Jordan. If I had I would’ve gone in there ready to fight. If they want to come to me, they can come. We have got a lot of dogs at home. It is not a problem. I don’t understand why they should do this to the best player this season.” (The Sun)

Busquets: We must improve for Celtic game

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets slammed his team-mates and demanded improvement for Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Celtic after the Catalans were held at home by Malaga in La Liga.

The Spaniards, who were without Leo Messi and Luis Suarez, could not break down their opponents in what is now their worst start to a domestic campaign in 13 years.

Busquets said: “We created danger, but lacked spark. We have to improve for the Celtic game.” (Various)

Rangers won’t give up chase, says Halliday

Determined Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday insists Rangers won’t give up the title race despite being 11 points behind their rivals.

Speaking after the Gers’ 1-0 win over Dundee, Halliday said: “No disrespect to Celtic, but we can’t settle for second. We have to try to chip away at the lead, get as many wins as we can and with it a bit of momentum and hopefully claw it back.” (Various)