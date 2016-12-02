Old Firm Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Teixeira | Souness criticises King | Hibs moved for Pennant and Osman

Rangers are looking to sign Porto midfielder Joao Teixeira, Graeme Souness believes Dave King is paying for his failure to keep promises made to Rangers fans, and Hibs reveal moves for former English Premier League stars Leon Osman and Jermaine Pennant.

Rangers eye Teixeira

Mark Warburton revealed he is looking to sign an “outstanding” midfielder this January, one which will come from abroad and improve the team. While Warburton remained tight-lipped on the identity, the Daily Mail understands that former Liverpool and current Porto midfielder Joao Teixeira is the player in question. (Daily Mail)

Souness criticises King

Ex-Rangers manager Graeme Souness insists Dave King has made a rod for his own back by promising £30m of investment in the Ibrox club. Souness insists he has sympathy for current boss Mark Warburton because the Englishman doesn’t have money to compete with Celtic. (Daily Record)

Hibs made moves for Pennant and Osman

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon admits he is wasting no time in attempting to reinforce his squad amid a midfield injury crisis after revealing that he has made ambitious moves to sign former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant and ex-Everton stalwart Leon Osman. Lennon also said that former Juventus midfielder Fausto Rossi has been offered a trial at East Mains, while he refused to rule out an interest in St Johnstone playmaker Danny Swanson. (The Scotsman)

Levein to take interim charge

Craig Levein will take over the Hearts first-team until the Tynecastle club find a new boss to replace Robbie Neilson. The 36-year-old confirmed his departure to MK Dons yesterday and Levein will be in the dugout for this weekend’s clash with Ross County. (Daily Express)

Rodgers reveals emotions behind speech

Graeme Souness.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed what made him feel so emotional when he spoke to supporters outside Celtic Park after the club’s Betfred Cup final triumph. Rodgers’ voice cracked when he “had a sudden flash” of people not in his life any more. (The Scotsman)

Caley Thistle look to add in January

Inverness CT may look to add a defender in January as an injury crisis could rob Richie Foran of a natural right-back for this weekend’s match with St Johnstone. Brad McKay and David Raven are struggling to be fit in time, while Lewis Horner is suspended after his red card at Dundee last week. (Press and Journal)

Quinn nearing fitness

Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers.

Ross County captain Paul Quinn is nearing fitness after almost a month out through injury. Quinn, 31, has been struggling with a hamstring problem but is soon to completing his return, though Saturday’s match against Hearts may come too soon. (Press and Journal)

MacPhee set to become performance director

The future of Scottish football could lie in the hands of a long-haired 37-year-old English and psychology graduate from Cupar if Austin MacPhee, right, can reach agreement with the Scottish Football Association to become their new performance director. MacPhee, the current assistant manager of Northern Ireland, has emerged as the preferred candidate after a series of interviews conducted earlier this month for the post vacated by Brian McClair in July. (The Scotsman)