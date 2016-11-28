Old Firm Rumour Mill: Rodgers eyes domination | Gent want Celtic stopper | Dodoo tipped to push on

Brendan Rodgers wants many more trophies at Celtic, Scott Brown eyes winning run and Rangers’ super-sub Joe Dodoo is tipped to kick on ...

Rodgers: This is just the beginning

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is targeting many more trophies as Celtic manager following the 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden yesterday in the Betfred Cup final.

The Hoops manager, speaking after lifting the club’s 100th piece of silverware, said: “We have got to look at the next one, to start of the next century of trophies. That will be important for us and the club.” (various)

Celtic can win every single game, says Brown Celtic captain

Scott Brown explained that manager Brendan Rodgers has instilled so much belief in the Celtic squad that they feel they can win every game domestically. Brown said: “We’ll see how it goes, but dominating every competition is our plan. We want to win everything. I’ve always wanted that, but now I actually believe we can win every single game we play so doing the treble would be lovely.” (The Scotsman)

Gent track Celtic goalkeeper

Belgian outfit Gent are keeping tabs on Celtic’s reserve goalkeeper Logan Bailly. The 30-year-old, who has dropped down to third in the pecking order since being signed by Ronny Deila last season, is keen to sample first-team football and could move back to his home country, as he still harbours hopes of breaking back into the Belgium squad. (The Sun)

Jack sets sights on Rangers

Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack has trained his sights on Rangers after the Dons’ defeat to Celtic. Claiming the Dons will come back stronger than ever, the midfielder eyed getting back to winning ways when Aberdeen travel to Ibrox on Saturday on league duty and said: “We have a great team spirit. I have no doubt that when we turn up at Ibrox at 3pm on Saturday we will be ready to play and ready to put things right.” (various)

Dodoo tipped to push on

Rangers defender Danny Wilson has tipped match-winner Joe Dodoo to kick on and cement his spot in the Gers’ first-team. The summer signing from Leicester came on a sub as the Ibrox men trailed Partick 1-0 before scoring twice to earn a 2-1 victory. Wilson said: “Joe is a composed player. He has done well and this is a platform for him to kick on. He works so hard every day and he just hasn’t had as much game-time as he would have wanted.” (various)