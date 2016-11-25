Old Firm Rumour Mill: Sinclair out for a month | Red Bull to invest in Rangers? | Warburton’s January plan

Celtic have been dealt a blow with news Scott Sinclair is out for a month, rumours are circling on social media that Red Bull want to invest in Rangers, and Mark Warburton has met with the Rangers board over his January transfer window plans.

Sinclair out of cup final

Scott Sinclair will miss Sunday’s Betfred Cup final with Aberdeen after sustaining an injury in the loss to Barcelona.

The Celtic star limped off at half-time with a hamstring issue and will now miss a month’s worth of action. (The Sun)

Red Bull to invest in Rangers?

Rumours are flying around on social media that Red Bull are considering investing in Rangers.

The Glasgow side and RB Leipzig, who’re backed by the drinks company, will play a friendly in January and this appears to be the driving force behind the talk.

The tenuous link hasn’t stopped Rangers fans debating the possibilities of a Red Bull takeover on social media.

Warburton lays out transfer plan

Mark Warburton met with the Ibrox board yesterday as the Rangers manager laid out his plans for recruitment in January.

The club’s head coach praised the backing from the board thus far, who’ve allowed Warburton to bring in over 20 players during his time in charge of the first team. (STV)

Barca chief hails Lawwell

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has praised Peter Lawwell, stating the Celtic chief is someone who, when he talks, “you should listen”.

Celtic are concerned about proposal to make qualification for the Champions League more difficult with a change in the format. (The Herald)

King must be honest

Dave King has been told to be completely honest with Rangers fans by former club captain Barry Ferguson.

Writing in his Daily Record column ahead of the agm, Ferguson called on King to tell supporters exactly what the problems are behind the scenes. (Daily Record)

Tremarco pens new deal

Inverness CT defender Carl Tremarco has signed a one-year extension to his contract.

The left-back has been in great form this year and will now remain at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium until at least 2018. (Press & Journal)

Miller: Rangers must pressure Celtic

Kenny Miller is eyeing a run of victories as Rangers aim to cement second place and put pressure on Celtic ahead of the first Old Firm clash at Ibrox this season.

Miller believes Rangers have the perfect run of fixtures coming up - with two games against Hearts and a meeting with Aberdeen - in which to prove their credentials as title contenders should Celtic slip up. (Daily Express)

St Mirren search LinkedIn for players

Desperate St Mirren have turned to social media in a bid to find the players to turn their failing season around. Expected to challenge for promotion, the Buddies sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Championship without a victory all campaign. Assistant boss James Fowler posted an advert on LinkedIn asking free agent players to be in touch. (Daily Record)

Rogic not attacking enough

Ex-Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes Tom Rogic isn’t attacking enough to shine for the Hoops in European football.

McDonald, who will line-up for Motherwell against Hearts tomorrow, believes Rogic has struggled to transfer his domestic form to crunch games on the continent. (Deadline News)

Double injury blow for Hibs

Neil Lennon today revealed Hibs could be without key midfielders John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie for their crunch Ladbrokes Championship clash against second-placed Dundee United next Friday. McGinn has already been ruled out of the trip to Tannadice as he begins eight weeks on the sidelines having undergone surgery on the ankle problem which has been troubling him in recent weeks. But now Lennon has a major concern about Fyvie, admitting the Easter Road club’s medical staff are “working round the clock” in a bid to help him overcome the groin injury which forced him off during last weekend’s 4-0 demolition of Queen of the South. (Evening News)

Igor Rossi to return

Igor Rossi is poised to return after suspension when Hearts face Motherwell tomorrow. Head coach Robbie Neilson feels the Brazilian’s strength and physical presence can help steady the club’s defence. (Evening News)