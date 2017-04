Coleraine will face Linfield in this season’s Irish Cup final thanks to a late, late finish from James McLaughlin.

The substitute made his mark in the closing stages of the semi-final to seal victory over Glenavon at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Fans had plenty to cheer at Ballymena Showgrounds in the Irish Cup semi-final between Glenavon and Coleraine. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Coleraine had grabbed control thanks to Brad Lyons before a James Singleton equaliser.

Pics by PressEye and Pacemaker.