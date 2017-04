On a bumper day of Irish Cup football, Linfield and Dungannon Swifts kicked off the semi-finals at Mourneview Park.

Linfield finished with a 1-0 win thanks to Stephen Lowry’s late goal - with the midfield ace having earlier had a penalty saved by Andy Coleman.

Four-year-old Jack Eakin showing off his colours as 'Captain America' but Stephen Lowry was the real hero for Linfield against Dungannon Swifts as his late goal secured victory at Mourneview Park. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Linfield had Roy Carroll to thank for a clean sheet after a superb stop to prevent the Swifts from finding the net.

Pics by PressEye and Pacemaker.