PREMIER LEAGUE: Swansea sack Bob Bradley

Swansea have sacked manager Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge.

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, was appointed at the start of October, but he won only two games and Swansea are only above bottom-placed Hull on goal difference following the 4-1 Boxing Day home defeat to West Ham.

The 58-year-old took training on Tuesday morning, but his departure was confirmed in a club statement.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,’’ Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble,” Jenkins said.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob.He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.’’