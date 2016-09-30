SCOTTISH SOCCER: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants team to forget about Euro heroics

Boss Brendan Rodgers is looking for Celtic to forget their Champions League heroics to focus on three points against Dundee on Saturday.

The feel-good factor around Parkhead is sky-high after the epic 3-3 Group C draw with Premier League leaders Manchester City at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

However, in the last game before the international break, the former Swansea and Liverpool boss wants his side to cement their place at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

“The players are coming off such a high but if you want to have that winning mentality, it doesn’t matter where you go, you have to get the job done, “said Rodgers.

“For us, it is about recovering, the (City) game is gone.

“We put in a great performance in the game, it was a great night, but it is on to the next game now.

“The focus and intensity has to be away at Dundee.

“We need another good performance that can gain us a result and then we can close up to go away on international duty.

“Like all teams up here, they are never easy games, they are going to make it very tough.

“We will respect them like we did Manchester City.

“It is always about us, how we impose our style and intensity into the game and if we do that we always have a chance of winning games.”

The latest part of Kieran Tierney’s football education came against City in the shape of England star Raheem Sterling, two weeks after facing Lionel Messi et al in the 7-0 defeat by Barcelona in the Nou Camp on match day one.

“It is great to play against them,” said Tierney.

“Sterling is obviously one of the best in the world, he is so quick, he can go inside and outside. It is just the experience as a 19-year-old playing against the best players in the world.”