SCOTTISH SOCCER: Danny Wilson sure Rangers will make impact

Danny Wilson insists Rangers have not altered their ambitions for their season despite slipping into the bottom half of the Ladbrokes Premiership after a nightmare start to the campaign.

The Gers faithful expected their team to put up a fight for Celtic’s crown as they made their long-awaited return to the top flight.

But ahead of Saturday’s clash with Partick Thistle, the Light Blues now find themselves languishing in seventh place after managing just two wins from seven games.

Brendan Rodgers’ rampant leaders are already seven points ahead with a game in hand but defender Wilson shot down suggestions that Rangers might have to rein in their expectations for the rest of the campaign as they struggle to get to grips with life in Scotland’s top division.

The former Liverpool and Hearts centre-back said: “We won’t change our ambitions because of a couple of bad results or a slow start to the season because we need to be challenging near the top.

“We’ll go into Saturday’s game looking for three points and we know we need to start moving up the table because where we are is not where we want to be. Had we won the game at Aberdeen at the weekend we would have been second but as it happens we are down to seventh - but I wouldn’t read too much into that right now.”