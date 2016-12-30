SCOTTISH SOCCER: Rangers determined to defend home record against Celtic says Andy Halliday

Andy Halliday insists Rangers are determined to prevent Celtic storming Ibrox as they ready themselves to defend a 15-month unbeaten record at home.

Gers have not lost in Govan since a League Cup defeat to St Johnstone in September last year.

Few expect Mark Warburton’s men to trouble their Old Firm foes having lost both of this season’s two earlier derby clashes.

Halliday, though, has promised the Light Blues faithful Rangers will put up a better fight this time.

The 25-year-old boyhood Gers supporter said: “We have got home advantage, we have the backing of the 50,000 fans that have turned up everywhere we have gone this season and they have certainly been a big 12th man for us.

“We have had a pretty good home record since the gaffer came in 18 months ago and we have to look and take positives out of that.

“We have not lost a league game at home since the gaffer came here so we need to keep that going on Saturday and get the win.

“From a fans point of view it is certainly bragging rights and listen, it is a massive derby but ultimately it is three points at stake so that is what we are going to try and go for.

“Celtic dominated the game at Celtic Park and won 5-1 and the semi-final at Hampden we were sort of hanging on and never really imposed our attacking style of play in that game.

“It is important we get back to that and I think we have done that in our last few games, our form over the last five games has been really good so it is important to take the positives out of that into Saturday.”