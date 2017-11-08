WORLD CUP PLAY-OFFS: Northern Ireland’s Josh Magennis hails skipper Steven Davis

Captain Steven Davis is the “driving force” behind Northern Ireland insists striker Josh Magennis.

The Southampton midfielder Davis will lead Northern Ireland out at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Thursday night for a World Cup qualifying first leg play-off against Switzerland and make his 100th competitive appearance for his country.

The sides meet in Basel for the second leg on Sunday.

The Swiss won nine and only lost one of their qualifying games in Group B but Magennis is sure Davis can guide his side to victory over the fancied Swiss.

“Winning 100 caps is phenomenal. Making 100 appearances at club level would be amazing, but to do it for your country, and especially being the talisman, is brilliant,” said Magennis.

“People will be talking about him in the future as one of the greats.

“He has been so consistent, and I get to say I played alongside him.

“From top to bottom, his attitude is second to none, on and off the pitch.

“A couple of times I called him for advice, and he tells me what I need to hear. I will speak to him as much as I can to pick his brains.

“He has been such a good player for this country. You won’t really realise how good he is until he has retired.

“He is the driving force behind this team, defensively and going forward.

“Hopefully he doesn’t retire and he does a Benjamin Button and keeps going.

“He is the type of the player you just want to play with. He is class and he drives this team forward.

“He is the one who sets the tone, and you will see that on Thursday night.

“I can’t say enough about Davo, and to get 100 caps is brilliant.

“He will probably want to score and celebrate in style.”

Magennis says it would be huge if this Northern Ireland team could emulate the World Cup heroes of Spain 1982 and Mexico 1986 by seeing off the Swiss to make it to the finals in Russia.

“It is would be massive to be a World Cup footballer.

“It has been a roller coaster of a career, and a lot of people have had their opinions about me.

“There have been doubts cast over my career, especially from my early days and going from being a goalkeeper to being a striker.

“I am not the most technically gifted players, but my attitude has got me as far as I can go and I have been able to maximise the most of my ability.

“In my head, that’s enough. I don’t go looking for accolades or acceptance. I just have confidence in my ability.

“And to say that you have played for your country, and then to say you’ve gone to a European Championship and a World Cup, is the stuff of dreams. It is something you dream about as a kid.

“And to do it with this group of players would be nothing short of amazing.

“I feel I have improved a lot over this campaign.

“Technically I have learned a lot. Game knowledge and understanding, which a lot of it has come from Michael O’Neill.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but it has been a nice steady progression. And I don’t want to stop.

“I want to keep progressing and see how far my career takes me. I don’t want any regrets when I retire.”

Asked what his family would think if he and Northern Ireland made it to Russia Magennis said: “My whole family are close knit, and when they are at Windsor Park, or watching at home, they are watching with great pride.”

More NI coverage on Pages 36-37