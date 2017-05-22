Wright sees a good outlook ahead

St. Johnstone Manager Tommy Wright maintained a positive outlook as he reflected on his side’s final outing of the season – a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

“I thought it was a good performance, particularly at the start of the game. We dominated the first half-hour, pressed them high up the pitch, passed the ball well but we just lacked the final ball and the finish that the play warranted,” said Wright afterwards.

“We put a lot into the game and deserved to take something out of it but that wasn’t to be. We should defend the first goal better and at the second we made it far too easy for Rangers.”

Nevertheless, there was much for Wright to take from the campaign just ended.

“It’s been a brilliant season,” added the St Johnstone boss.

“What we achieved has been great considering the resources that we have.”

The Perth men made the early running against an understandably cagy visiting line-up – but it took until the twentieth minute for the first worthwhile effort on goal – Liam Craig’s 25-yard drive flashing just over.

Rangers were gradually finding their feet – and might even have snatched the lead just before the half-hour mark when from a Jon Toral chip good movement by Kenny Miller allowed him to ghost in behind the home defence only to see his effort clear the crossbar. Miller would not be denied however – slotting home the opening goal on forty minutes from a low Waghorn cross.

St. Johnstone almost levelled matters three minutes after the restart when Thomson found Craig whose left-foot drive from the edge of the area was turned over by Alnwick.

The Ibrox men were moving forward confidently however – and Jon Toral made it 2-0 on 53 minutes when he coolly netted from James Tavernier’s cutback.

Rangers finished the game on top with Miller finding the outstanding Barjonas whose twenty-yard drive was clawed away by home goalkeeper Alan Mannus.