Xia warns Grealish

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has taken to Twitter to urge midfielder Jack Grealish to avoid going in the “wrong direction.”

Reports said the 21-year-old was in a group whose loud partying at a Birmingham hotel angered fellow guests in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Xia sent a direct Tweet to Grealish: “As I said b4, focus every minute on&off pitch, choose the right type of ppl 2be with.Don’t let ppl who trust u down!”

Xia added: “It’s not warning but just elder brother’s talk. I trust jack can really learn and be a MAN! Don’t go wrong direction.”

Grealish has scored two goals in eight appearances so far this season.